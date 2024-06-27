How hot is too hot to walk your dog in Shropshire? Live 'furcast' offers answers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With social media awash with angry posts about midday dog walks, we wanted to know how hot is too hot to walk your dog?

With UK temperatures rising, it's important to know how to keep your pet safe while soaking up the summer sun.

But a recent survey from Petplan revealed 75 per cent of dog owners didn't know that 23C was the temperature at which they should exercise caution when walking their dog.

In light of that, the insurance company has developed a 'Weather Furcast' interactive live tool, that allows you to check it it's safe for a walk by entering your region and your dog's size.

For large, obese, very young or flat faced dogs, temperatures between 24C and 27C will be very uncomfortable.

How hot is too hot to walk your dog?

Temperatures above 28C are dangerous for all breeds, but life-threatening for those listed above. At 32C, heat stroke is a major risk for all dogs, regardless of condition, size or breed.

Brian Faulkner, RCVS-registered veterinary surgeon said: “Pet owners across the country have the best intentions when it comes to summer petcare, but in the UK, we’re not yet accustomed to the higher summer temperatures we often now see.

"Despite a summer of intermittent sunshine, owners still need to exercise caution, as even overcast, cloudy weather can be hazardous for dogs. We need to adapt our dog walking routines and general pet care behaviours to meet increasing temperatures."

Here's some handy tips and advice for keeping your pet cool when the mercury rises.

Keep your dog hydrated: Make sure you top up water bowls regularly, and if you’re leaving your pet alone, then provide an extra bowl or two, in case one gets tipped over.

Limit their exercise during the hottest times: During hot weather, limit exercise to early morning and evening, and avoid the hottest part of the day at midday.

Never leave your dog unattended in your car on a warm day: Temperatures can rapidly reach dangerous levels.

More information and the live tool is available at: petplan.co.uk/pet-information/blog/summer-tips-for-pets