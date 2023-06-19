Notification Settings

Newport photographers show off their camera skills with stunning images

By Matthew Panter

Talented photographers from Shropshire have been showing off some of their finest work at a competition.

Newport Photographic Club held an open competition and there was a good entry of prints and Projected Images.

Bellowing Stag by Jas Pardesi

The competition was judged in two categories – Advanced and Intermediate.

In the Advanced Prints section, the winner was Bob Colman with Girl on a bus.

Girl in a bus by Bob Colman

The top five was made up of Fran Hartshorne, with two pictures Bag & Boater and Momento Mori, Michael Warrender with Your Song and Norman O’Neill with Kingfisher with Fish.

He's Late by Philip Green

In the Advanced PDIs, the winner was Phil Green with He’s Late followed by Maria Macklin and Canada Place, London.

Early Sun Glow by Steve Rex

Steve Rex – Early Sun Glow – and Fran Hartshorne with Clematis made up the top four.

In the Intermediate Prints section, first was Caron Malcolm with Rome on a Vespa, followed by Roger Walford with Dave.

Caron was also third with The Morning Steals upon the Night.

Rome on a Vespa by Caron Malcolm

Fourth was Brian Kerrison – Stalking the Mayfly and Colin Macklin, with Wandering on Weaver Street was fifth while Jann Wassell took sixth with The Lovers.

Kingfisher with fish by Norman O'Neill

In the Intermediate PDIs section, the winner was Ian Garnham with Alone or Lonely, followed by Colin Macklin with Hurrying Home and Brian Kerrison with Time Out with Flags of the Fallen.

Fourth was Jann Wassell with Red Squirrel.

Duckling catching a fly by Stephen Haycock

In the Advanced league, Photographer of the Year went to Norman O’Neill and he also won the print title.

Projected Image Photographer of the Year was Fran Hartshorne and the Roger Price Shield was awarded to Howard Broadbent.

Your Song by Mike Warrender

In the Intermediate league, Photographer of the Year went to Jann Wassell, who was also won the print title.

Projected Image Photographer of the Year went to Brian Kerrison and the Warrender Trophy was awarded to Colin Macklin.

Alone or Lonely by Ian Garnham
Bag and Boater by Fran Hartshorne
Bellowing Stag by Jas Pardesi
Canada Place by Maria Macklin
Dave by Roger Walford
Duckling catching a fly by Stephen Haycock
Early Sun Glow by Steve Rex
Girl in a bus by Bob Colman
Grey Squirrel by Alan Gripton
He's Late by Philip Green
Hurrying Home by Colin Macklin
Kingfisher with fish by Norman O'Neill
Red Squirrel by Jann Wassell
Rome on a Vespa by Caron Malcolm
Stalking the Mayfly by Brian J Kerrison
The morning steals upon the night by Caron Malcolm
Waiting for the tourists by Howard Broadbent
Your Song by Mike Warrender
The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at www.newportphotoclub.com

