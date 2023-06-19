Newport Photographic Club held an open competition and there was a good entry of prints and Projected Images.
The competition was judged in two categories – Advanced and Intermediate.
In the Advanced Prints section, the winner was Bob Colman with Girl on a bus.
The top five was made up of Fran Hartshorne, with two pictures Bag & Boater and Momento Mori, Michael Warrender with Your Song and Norman O’Neill with Kingfisher with Fish.
In the Advanced PDIs, the winner was Phil Green with He’s Late followed by Maria Macklin and Canada Place, London.
Steve Rex – Early Sun Glow – and Fran Hartshorne with Clematis made up the top four.
In the Intermediate Prints section, first was Caron Malcolm with Rome on a Vespa, followed by Roger Walford with Dave.
Caron was also third with The Morning Steals upon the Night.
Fourth was Brian Kerrison – Stalking the Mayfly and Colin Macklin, with Wandering on Weaver Street was fifth while Jann Wassell took sixth with The Lovers.
In the Intermediate PDIs section, the winner was Ian Garnham with Alone or Lonely, followed by Colin Macklin with Hurrying Home and Brian Kerrison with Time Out with Flags of the Fallen.
Fourth was Jann Wassell with Red Squirrel.
In the Advanced league, Photographer of the Year went to Norman O’Neill and he also won the print title.
Projected Image Photographer of the Year was Fran Hartshorne and the Roger Price Shield was awarded to Howard Broadbent.
In the Intermediate league, Photographer of the Year went to Jann Wassell, who was also won the print title.
Projected Image Photographer of the Year went to Brian Kerrison and the Warrender Trophy was awarded to Colin Macklin.
The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at www.newportphotoclub.com