11 peaceful pictures of churches in Shropshire's past - including one from the 1800s

From the 19th to the 20th century, these images capture the tranquility and beauty of these historic landmarks across the county, even though some of them don't exist any more.

Join us on this visual journey as we explore the timeless charm of Shropshire's beloved churches, each photograph telling its own story of devotion and architectural heritage.

An image showing Madeley church in 1838. Also shows Madeley vicarage. Painting from the Tonkin Collection.