11 peaceful pictures of churches in Shropshire's past - including one from the 1800s

Travel through time with us as we showcase 11 snapshots of Shropshire's churches from the past - dug out from our impressive archive.

Shropshire churches in the past (top left is obviously a painting as it's from 1838).

From the 19th to the 20th century, these images capture the tranquility and beauty of these historic landmarks across the county, even though some of them don't exist any more.

Join us on this visual journey as we explore the timeless charm of Shropshire's beloved churches, each photograph telling its own story of devotion and architectural heritage.

An image showing Madeley church in 1838. Also shows Madeley vicarage. Painting from the Tonkin Collection.
Wrockwardine Wood. The Nabb mission church, Wrockwardine Wood. This picture is a cutting from the Telford Journal of May 24, 1990, and may show the church in the 1970s (the pictures came to the paper in 1990 from church member Mrs Barbara Dawes, of Skando, The Nabb). It was brought in by Mr Terry Wright, of Telford. He was church secretary for four months short of 25 years, serving until the end of the church. The church closed on Sunday, June 3, 1990, with a thanksgiving service to mark more than 106 years. According to Mr Wright it was demolished the following day because of the threat of vandalism.
