Fascinating story of 1970 winner of the Shropshire Star's Swinging Mum competition
And here she is – the winner of the Shropshire Star's Swinging Mum competition of 1970.
For reasons we needn't go into, we don't run a Swinging Mum contest these days.
But back then taking the title was 78-year-old Mrs Eleanor Peever of Minerva House, Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, who visited the Shropshire Star offices at Ketley to receive her prize.
What did she win? A beach holiday? A cruise? No, it was a fully automatic tea maker, complete with bone china cups and saucers, and she was delighted with it all.