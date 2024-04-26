Fascinating story of 1970 winner of the Shropshire Star's Swinging Mum competition

For reasons we needn't go into, we don't run a Swinging Mum contest these days.

But back then taking the title was 78-year-old Mrs Eleanor Peever of Minerva House, Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, who visited the Shropshire Star offices at Ketley to receive her prize.

Eleanor Peever, winner of the Shropshire "Swinging Mum" competition in 1970.

What did she win? A beach holiday? A cruise? No, it was a fully automatic tea maker, complete with bone china cups and saucers, and she was delighted with it all.