Telford photographer captures stunning images of Long Mynd wild horses

Jason Garton, Telford, took a trip with his wife Mel and daughter Abbie to the Long Mynd in the Shropshire hills on Saturday.

Official photographer for Telford's Exotic Zoo, Jason has been a keen wildlife photographer for some time and had heard about the horses on the Long Mynd, though he had never seen them in person.

"It's a spot I've not been to for a few years but I had been meaning to go as I had heard about the wild horses," he said.

After travelling to the Long Mynd for a picnic, Jason and his family came across 10 adult horses in total, plus a young wild foal.

"To find the first few and see them in their natural environment was breathtaking, and to see the foal was awesome," he added.

"We only went within a few metres of the foal, but with the others one came right up and nudged me!"

Eight-year-old Abbie was reportedly delighted at the sight of the animals that the family saw grazing in the sun.

"My little girl is an animal lover, so she was in her element," Jason said.

The visit to the Long Mynd was one of the family's first trips out since lockdown restrictions on travel within England were eased.

Jason, Mel and Abbie did make sure that during their visit, all appropriate Covid-19 regulations were adhered to.

"It was fantastic to be able to get back out," added Jason.

"The weather was perfect and the views were breathtaking."