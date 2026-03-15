We visited a countryside pub near Shropshire given a chance to thrive after villagers saved it from closure

In small, rural communities, the role of the local pub as a community hub and meeting place is invaluable - but what happens if the pub is suddenly threatened with closure?

The Royal Oak has been redecorated and refurbished by the landlords. Photo: Steve Leath

One village which was faced with this possibility at the turn of the century is Church Eaton, a small, but pleasant village in the Staffordshire countryside, near Newport, when its pub the Royal Oak was threatened by closure.

The community hub could have been lost forever, but for the efforts of the villagers, who each chipped into a consortium called Lanvar Ltd to buy the Royal Oak and run it as their own pub in 2003.

Batham's Best Bitter is a prized ale on tap. Photo: Steve Leath

Since then, the Royal Oak has become a thriving pub at the centre of the community and a hub of charity fundraising in the village. It is currently run by Karly Davies and Adam Caton.

The pub has plenty of facilities, including a full pool table. Photo: Steve Leath

Mr Caton explained: "We've nearly come here a few times, to be honest, as I've met the shareholders and the villagers before when I was asked to come and help them out when the previous landlord left and they were running it themselves.