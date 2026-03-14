14 Shropshire pubs serving the best pints of Guinness ahead of St Patrick's Day

The Irish holiday, celebrated annually on March 17, has become a major date in the UK pub calendar, drawing crowds eager to enjoy live music, festive atmospheres and, of course, a well-poured pint of Guinness.

Guinness remains one of the UK’s most popular pints, and local pubs that pour it regularly.

While Shropshire may not have the same concentration of Irish pubs as larger cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool or Manchester, the county still has plenty of venues where the iconic Irish stout is poured with care.

The Griffin Inn Oswestry. (Photo: The Griffin Inn Oswestry/Facebook)

From traditional town-centre locals to newer Irish-themed bars, several pubs have built a reputation for serving a smooth, creamy pint that keeps customers coming back.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations, we’ve rounded up some of the Shropshire pubs known for serving a top-quality pint of Guinness.

The Nag's Head, Shrewsbury

Although the Nag’s Head is best known for its well-kept real ales, many regulars say it’s also a reliable spot for a good pint of Guinness. One user on Facebook said the pub "always" has a "banging Guinness!".

The Cross Foxes, Shrewsbury

The Cross Foxes is a highly‑rated traditional free house pub in Shrewsbury. One user left a review on Google Review saying: "Proper locals pub, I had a nice pint of Bass and a Guinness. Very busy, spotless toilets a good atmosphere and friendly owner."

The Cross Foxes, Shrewsbury. (Photo: Micropub Adventures/Facebook)

The Griffin Inn Oswestry

The Griffin Inn in Oswestry is a highly‑rated traditional British pub and local favourite located on Albion Hill in Shropshire. It has a strong reputation for its welcoming atmosphere and good selection of drinks. One Google review said: "Guinness was great".

The Kings Arms, Church Stretton

The Kings Arms is a traditional country pub and restaurant located on Church Stretton’s High Street. It’s one of the oldest pubs in the town, with origins dating back to 1593. Users on a Facebook post in the group 'Guinness Community' named the pub as one of the best for Guinness in Shropshire.

Telegraph Vaults, Shrewsbury

Telegraph Vaults is a well‑liked traditional pub in Shrewsbury tucked away on New Park Street just a short walk from the town centre. It is praised for its wide range of hand‑pulled ales and beers, particularly its Guinness.

The Red Lion in Myddle, Shrewsbury

The well‑liked traditional village pub and restaurant is set in a historic building that dates back to at least the 17th century. Users on a Facebook post in the group 'Guinness Community' named the pub as one of the best for Guinness in Shropshire.

The Prince Of Wales, Shrewsbury

The Prince Of Wales in Shrewsbury is a highly regarded traditional British pub tucked down a quiet back street in the Belle Vue area of the town. Users on a Facebook post in the group 'Guinness Community' named the pub as one of the best for Guinness in Shropshire.

Coolock Irish Bar, Shrewsbury

Coolock Irish Bar is an Irish‑themed pub in the Frankwell district of Shrewsbury, known for its lively atmosphere, live music and Irish beer offerings. It opened in July 2025. A Google review said: "Lovely, friendly service, great Guinness, good value for money!".

The Park in Wellington, Telford

A multi‑roomed classic British pub with a welcoming vibe - it is popular with both locals and visitors .Users on a Facebook post in the group 'Guinness Community' named the pub as one of the best for Guinness in Shropshire.

Kings Arms, Market Drayton

A classic local pub with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. A Google review said: "Great atmosphere and lovely Guinness".

The Rose and Crown, Ludlow

The Rose & Crown is a famous traditional pub tucked away just off Church Street in the heart of Ludlow. A Google review said: "My husband says it's a very nice pint of Guinness."

The Rose and Crown, Ludlow. (Photo: The Rose and Crown, Ludlow/Facebook)

Bull & Dog, Whitchurch

The Bull & Dog is a well‑liked country pub and restaurant located in the village of Coton. A Google review said: "Good food excellent Guinness worth a visit".

The Green Dragon Inn, Church Stretton

The Green Dragon is a popular traditional village pub and restaurant located on Ludlow Road. A Google review said the pub has "good quality Guinness".

The Salopian Bar, Shrewsbury

The Salopian Bar is a well‑established riverside pub and bar in the heart of Shrewsbury, known for its broad selection of real ales, Belgian beers, lagers and ciders. A Google review said: "Good service from the staff and a top pint of Guinness".