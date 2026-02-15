We visited a Newport pub which offers a comfortable dining experience and has become a popular rest stop for dog walkers

Perched on a rise on the southern edge of Newport, the last staging post before the A518 to Telford, is a pub which can trace its roots back to humble beginnings more than 160 years ago and has more recently become a place offering a warm welcome and a great meal.

The pub mixes modern touches with a contemporary look. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The Last Inn was previously called The Aston and opened in 1866 when there was just a one-room inn on the site serving up ale for miners from the local limestone works.

Today it is a modern-day country inn and restaurant, drawing business from Shropshire and wider areas of the West Midlands. It comprises an 80-seat restaurant area with 22 more seats in the bar area, and a conservatory with French doors leading to the garden.

Nicola Withers and Val Gant enjoy a drink and a chat. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Anyone driving into Newport from the south will not struggle to see the pub, awash in cream paint and with the name emblazoned on the side of the pub, as well as a message saying: "All this long day, I have sought for great ale and, now, at the Last Inn, I have found it."

It has been owned by Shifnal-based venue company Craft & Jam for a decade, with manager Tom Bowen having taken over recently and, as he puts it, having grown up there.

He said: "I've been working at this pub since I left school at 16, which has included being head chef for four years and recently taking over the site manager role.