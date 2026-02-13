18 Shropshire food businesses get new hygiene ratings - including Telford's micro-bookshop

A fresh set of food hygiene ratings has landed, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other food businesses across the region performed in their latest inspections.

The Food Standards Agency scores premises from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating major improvement is needed and 5 representing top‑tier hygiene.

Any business serving food, from restaurants to takeaways, is expected to display its rating clearly for customers to see.

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 Shropshire establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows