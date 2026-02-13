18 Shropshire food businesses get new hygiene ratings - including Telford's micro-bookshop
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 Shropshire establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A fresh set of food hygiene ratings has landed, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other food businesses across the region performed in their latest inspections.
The Food Standards Agency scores premises from 0 to 5 — with 0 indicating major improvement is needed and 5 representing top‑tier hygiene.
Any business serving food, from restaurants to takeaways, is expected to display its rating clearly for customers to see.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Kaldi Cafe at Harper Adams University - rated 5 after a visit on February 10.
The New Dun Cow Bar & Grill - rated 5 after a visit on February 9.
Madeley Chinese Food Takeaway, Telford - rated 5 after a visit on February 4.
The Book Ends, Wellington - rated 5 after a visit on February 3.
Hundred House Hotel, Norton near Shifnal - rated 5 after a visit on February 3.
Dobbies Garden Centre, Donnington - rated 5 after a visit on February 3.
Brooklands Family Butchers - rated 5 after a visit on January 30.
Gratitude Cafe, Wellington - rated 5 after a visit on January 30.
Carriages at The Station Hotel, Wellington - rated 5 after a visit on January 29.
Savers Health & Beauty on Dean Street, Telford - rated 5 after a visit on January 28.
Tan Y Pistyll Cafe in Llanrhaeadr-Ym-Mochnant, Oswestry - rated 5 after a visit on January 28.
Alveley Old Chapel Tearoom, Alveley - rated 5 after a visit on January 21.
The Red Lion in Myddle - rated 5 after a visit on January 21.
McDonalds on School Road in Donnington, Telford - rated 5 after a visit on January 21.
Mother Hubbard's Shrewsbury - rated 5 after a visit on January 20.
Wem's Truly Scrumptious Catering Company - rated 5 after a visit on January 20.
Oldbank Stores, Wem - rated 5 after a visit on January 20.
Claremont News, Shrewsbury - rated 5 after a visit on January 20.