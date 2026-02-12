Joules Brewery said that Matt Moulson and Natalie Kibbler will be the new tenants of The Swan Hotel at Forton near Newport.

The pair are well-known and respected in the area for running the popular New Inn, in Newport - which they will continue to operate.

They have also previously stepped in at Joules' Butchers Arms on an interim basis while the brewery searched for a new permanent landlord.

A launch evening for The Swan Hotel will take place, featuring complimentary sausage rolls on the bar and the first 100 pints of Joule’s beer on the house.

A date for the event will be announced on Joules' social media.

The brewery said it is excited to see what Matt and Natalie will bring to the Forton venue.

Joules Brewery landord of the year Matt Moulson and Natalie Kibbler

Writing on social media Joules Brewery said: "Their hands-on approach, passion for good beer and food, and ability to build welcoming community pubs have made them standout publicans within the Joule’s estate.

"The pair’s hard work was recognised earlier this year when Matt was crowned ‘Landlord of the Year’ at the Joule’s Tenants’ Awards, following an outstanding year at The New Inn.

"Alongside this exciting move, Joule’s would also like to thank Matt and Natalie for their invaluable support at The Butchers Arms, where they stepped in on an interim basis while a new long-term landlord was sought for the site.

"Acting as caretakers during this period, they ensured the pub remained open, welcoming and well-run - a true example of teamwork and commitment within the Joule’s family."

At The New Inn, Matt and Natalie have a reputation for building a thriving local hub, known for its fresh, seasonal menus, popular Sunday lunches and packed events calendar, including live music and community-led evenings.

The pub has become a firm favourite in Newport, driven by strong support for Joule’s beers - particularly Green Monkey lager, their top-selling pint.

The Swan Hotel reopened in 2020 after Joules spent £250,000 refurbishing the venue.

Speaking about the appointment of Matt and Natalie, the brewery added :“Matt and Natalie are exactly the kind of publicans we love to support. They lead from the front, care deeply about their pubs and the people who use them, and consistently deliver quality across food, drink and atmosphere.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the way they looked after The Butchers Arms during a transitional period, and we’re excited to see what they bring to The Swan while continuing their brilliant work at The New Inn.”