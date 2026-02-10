Co-op Valentine's Day ready meal deal item recalled due to 'labelling error'

A production mistake at a factory resulted in packets of Co-op Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips being filled with dauphinoise potatoes instead.

While the mix-up may come as an unexpected surprise to customers, it also poses a potential health risk.

The dauphinoise potatoes contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the chip packaging.

This means the product could be dangerous for people with a milk allergy, prompting the recall as a precautionary measure.

The Food Standards Agency is publicising the recall and added: “This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

Co-op is recalling 360g packs of Irresistible Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips with a use-by date of 14 February 2026 after a product mix-up.

What the Co-op's Triple Cook Thick Cut Chunky Chips should look like - but several packets contain dauphinoise potatoes instead - February 10, 2026 | Co-op

The £3.45 item, often included in meal deals, is being withdrawn, with the retailer alerting allergy support groups and displaying in-store notices.

The store has "apologised for any inconvenience caused" and told customers that to get a refund or a replacement, they can go to their local store, and if bought online, call 0330 041 7737.

The general Co-op customer careline is on 0800 0686 727 or contact online by clicking here.