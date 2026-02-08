We visited a Much Wenlock pub which is a cornerstone of the community and well loved by locals

The town of Much Wenlock is a small one, nestled in the Shropshire countryside between Telford, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth, but is one full of history.

From being the birthplace of the modern Olympics to a location for several films, the town has been a place that attracts visitors and has a number of historical pubs that go along with that theme.

Reminders of the name of the pub can be seen everywhere

This includes the Fox, which is based on the High Street and is believed to be around 450 years old, having started life as a coaching inn.

Nowadays, it is a large and distinctive looking pub, cream painted on the outside and a sign offering food, bar and rooms to all outside, a separate bar with original beams and restaurant area and six rooms, which are all en-suite.

The dining area is one part of the layout of the pub

It is owned and run by Liz Borradaile and her team, with Ms Borradaile saying she had been running it for about four years, having taken a look at it and finding it was a perfect fit.

She said: "I had just finished working down in Salisbury, having done 20 years for a brewery down there and not waning to work for them again, so I decided to take the plunge and go elsewhere.

The pub is a distinctive one, cream painted with the big sign

"When we came up to Shropshire, we were looking around different sites and found this pub, came to have a look and realised that it fitted everything we needed.

"It just had everything from two trading areas to a really good cellar and it's also got the letting bedrooms, which are great for me, and a car park, so it's got a bit of everything."

Ms Borradaile said she had done a lot of work to update the pub when she moved in, from renovating all the plumbing and electrics to fitting up all the bedrooms and said that trade had been very steady since she took over, especially from the locals.

Rick and Julie Doody raise a glass to the Fox

She said: "I think the pub holds it own and is very steady, with the letting bedrooms probably being the best bit of it.

"The bar is very good and I think the Wenlockers are brilliant as there's an awful lot of people from just around here who come and support us, so it's not just tourists in summer, it's a proper good Much Wenlock pub.

"You find around here that it you give a bit, they give more back."

Clive Akinrinmade and Bentley get out of the rain to enjoy the pub

Ms Borradaile said the Fox was a freehold, allowing her to be selective with her beer choices, and said there were always three main staples on the hand pulls from two local breweries.

She said: "We'll always have Butty Bach and HPA from Wye Valley and Town Crier from Hobsons on the hand pulls and I don't think we could ever taken them off.

"I look at other breweries, but I will usually stick with Wye Valley and Hobsons as I don't see a lot of point in doing any other as they don't sell.

Liz Borradaile said the bar had something for everyone

"If you want a lager or something else, we have everything from Thatchers to Carling to 1664 to Estrella to San Miguel and Guinness, so we really do have something for everyone."

Ms Borradaile said that while the pub was a mixture of dry and wet-led, plans were in place to go to more wet, saying that the food trade had been tailing off, as well as promote the rooms more.

She said that the Fox to her was comfy and somewhere she felt people could really enjoy themselves, as well as being a better experience as a freehold.

Liz Borradaile said the Fox was a comfy place and made special by the locals

She said: "The Fox is comfy and the Wenlockers have made me feel so welcome as they are nice people and they do support us.

"I think as well that being a freehold pub is so much easier for me than it was being with a brewery as, a lot of the time, the breweries told you what to do and how to do it, plus the beer was expensive, so having this freedom just makes my life so much easier."