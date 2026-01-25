We visited a Bridgnorth pub which was given a new lease of life by its landlord and which has become a popular community venue

The historic town of Bridgnorth is a place blessed with an array of good pubs, from proper, spit-and-sawdust pubs to venues with loud music and glitterballs to pubs which mix a good pint with a decent meal.

It has become a challenge for pubs in the town to remain viable and popular with punters, whether that's through the drink on offer, high end cuisine or a feeling of friendliness and warmth for anyone stepping into the pub.

Set on the corner of Whitburn Street and High Street in the High Town, the Crown is a pub which has become popular for all of the reasons named and which is run with love by the landlord and staff.

The Crown sits in a prominent position on High Street

The Crown is a large Marston's Taverners pub with a large function room upstairs and has popular night club activities on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a poker night on Wednesdays.

It is made up from two previous pubs which were joined together in 1967, which were the Crown Hotel, which fronted High Street, and and the Raven Hotel, which fronted Whitburn Street.

It was a pub first licensed in 1720, with timber framing from the part formerly known as the Raven dating back to 1646, rescued from the debris of the town following a three-week siege during the Civil War.