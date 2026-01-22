Talented Dion wins National Chef of Wales 2026 title after final cook-off

Anglesey born Dion Wyn Jones, executive chef at Rookery Hall Hotel, Crewe, beat seven rivals to take the coveted dragon trophy at ICC Wales, Newport on Wednesday.

It was third time lucky for the proud Welsh chef, who has previously represented Wales in the junior and senior Culinary Team Wales. His previous bid for glory ended with a silver medal, but this time it was gold.

“I am a proud Welshman and it means a lot to me to win this competition,” said Dion, who was supported by his commis chef Ivan Barzev.

“We have three AA rosettes at Rookery Hall and my boss wants me to get my name out there again and raise my profile. Winning this competition will do that.

“Having been involved with the Culinary Team Wales in the past, I would like to represent by country again in overseas competitions.”

Both the National and Junior Chef of Wales finals, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), were held alongside Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show at ICC Wales.

The National Chef of Wales final – the country’s premier culinary competition - was contested over two heats yesterday. CAW vice president and judging panel chairman Colin Gray said it was one of the closest finals he had judged and he praised the high standard of dishes presented by the chefs.

“There were some really standout dishes from chefs who are prominent in the industry and had the courage to put their reputations on the line. Only 10 points separated the top four places,” he added.

“It’s great to see Dion back competing and he showcased his experience and skills to best effect.”

Dion’s prizes included £250 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.

His winning dishes opened with poached cod with Welsh seafood mousse and seaweed, spinach, bisque estimated, crispy leeks, potato pearls and samphire oil.

The main course of pan-roasted Welsh Lamb canon with lovage crust, braised lamb baklava, carrot puree, fondant potato, pickled shallots and rosemary jus was followed by a dessert of chocolate mousse, poached pear, almond biscuit, dried pear, Penderyn and honey syrup.

As part of the CAW’s commitment to promote quality Welsh food and drink, the finalists had to include at least eight Welsh products of Geographical Importance (GI) in their creative three-course menu for four people.

Runner-up Sam Rust from Parc Le Breos House, Parkmill, Gower, third placed Matthew Owenn from the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport and fourth placed Gareth Crimmins from Heaneys Restaurant, Cardiff all received silver medals.

The other finalists were Daniel Jones from Abergwaun Hotel, Fishguard; Goncalo Silva and Ionut Rosca from the Celtic Manor Resort and Wayne Barnard from Llanerch Vineyard, Hensol, Pontyclun.

The judges were Colin Gray, Danny Burke, Sam Everton and Andrew Addis-Fuller.

The National and Junior Chef of Wales sponsors are Cambrian Training Company, Castell Howell Foods Ltd, Capital Cuisine, Roller Grill, MCS Tek, Friedr Dick Knives, DPS Tableware and Hybu Cig Cymru.

Dion-Wyn Jones putting the final touches to one of his dishes

The winning dishes created by Dion Wyn Jones

Dion Wyn Jones with Culinary Association of Wales president Arwyn Watkins, OBE (left) and chairman of judges Colin Gray