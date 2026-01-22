Fun West Midlands takeaway offers £1 chicken and chips in return to the “good old days”

Hungry customers were quids in after a Birmingham takeaway boss flogged portions of chicken and chips for just £1.

Hajees Original Fish and Chips in Small Heath slashed their prices for four hours on the afternoon of Sunday January 18. Approximately 500 people flocked to the popular chippy to take advantage of the budget-busting offer. Boss Mohammed Hashim said he wanted to go back to the “good old days” when hot meals “cost a quid”.

People queuing for £1 chicken and chips at Hajees Original Fish and Chips in Birmingham on Sunday January 18 2026.

He said: "In this day in age the price of everything is just going up and up and up. We wanted to give our customers the chance to enjoy prices from the good old days when chicken and chips did cost a quid. The intention was to do something fun for the community and the response has been amazing. We also wanted to remind people what prices used to look like on the high street.”

Hajees announced the £1 offer on the takeaway's TikTok account where it has attracted more than 18,000 followers and 863,700 likes. Customers were quick to throw their support behind the tasty offer.

One said: “It’s a brilliant idea to remind people that life wasn’t always so expensive as it is today. Prices are madness today and even a chippy tea is beyond some people’s budgets which is why this is such a great event.”