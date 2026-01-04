We visited an historic Ludlow pub which has become a vibrant community hub through hard work by the owners and a great drink selection

Ludlow is blessed with history all across, from the ancient castle and walls to the Tudor and stone effect buildings set all around.

It's a place popular with people wanting a pretty location to live in, as well as popular with visitors looking to take a walk around and see the history of Ludlow, with plenty of buildings dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries.

A number of these buildings have become prized retail and hospitality locations, with the Unicorn pub being a building with history and also blessed with a prime location.

Neil Ainsworth and Natasha Wood have created a vibrant and friendly pub at the Unicorn. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Dating to the early 1600s, The Unicorn is a traditional, welcoming pub just a short walk from the town centre, tucked at the bottom of the hill near Ludlow Brewery on Corve Street, and is reached through an archway that opens onto a scenic garden beside the River Corve.

It has always been known as the Unicorn due to past links with Scotland (whose national animal is the unicorn) but had been closed for a long time before it was bought and given a new lease of life by Black Country Ales, as the pub chain had been extending its portfolio into Shropshire.

It is currently run and operated by landlords Neil Ainsworth and Natasha Wood, who took over in May when the pub reopened, with Mr Ainsworth saying that he had been attracted to the idea of running a pub in Ludlow.