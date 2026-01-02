The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, themed ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, is being is being hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales at International Convention Centre Wales, Newport from May 16 to 19, 2026.

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, says the global event provides an opportunity for businesses to place their products in front of the culinary world. There will be opportunities to engage face to face with some of the most influential chefs from around the globe.

“If a business is interested in exporting and finding new markets within Great Britian in the food service sector, then this is the event to attend in 2026,” he stressed.

“It’s an opportunity for Wales to take centre stage across Worldchefs’ 110 member countries. More than 800 delegates from around the globe will be in attendance with 60% of the delegates identified as buyers and influencers within their own country.”

More than 500 early bird tickets to the full congress programme were purchased by the end of October for the four-day event, the 41st Worldchefs Congress and Expo. Delegates for the Young Chef programme have until December 31 to purchase their early bird tickets.

A highlight will be CAW ambassador Katherine Jenkins, OBE, founder of Cygnet Gin, performing her specially written anthem, ‘When you return to Wales’, at the opening ceremony.

The event incorporates the Global Chef Challenge Final in four categories - pastry, senior chef, vegan chef and junior chef - with Wales having a chef in each final.

In March 2026, registration opens for day passes to the expo, where the Global Chef Challenge Finals will be the showcase activity. There will also be an opportunity to join the social programme including the prestigious Gala Dinner.

In partnership with the Celtic Manor Resort, CAW is launching the first ever WorldChefs Golf Tournament which will take place on Thursday, May 14.

The CAW has received great support from chefs in all the Home Nations – The British Culinary Federation, Federation of Chefs Scotland and The Panel of Chefs Ireland – to host the event.

The CAW is one of the founding members of the Home Nations who will be hosting a charity dinner on Sunday, May 17 at ICC Wales with each country cooking a course on the four-course menu.

The dinner will raise funds for The Burnt Chef Project and Hospitality Action, as well as raising the profile of the four Worldchefs member organisations from the Home Nations.

It’s the first time in its 98-year history that this biannual congress has been held in any part of the United Kingdom. Wales will be handing over the congress bell to France who will host the centenary congress in Paris where Worldchefs was formed in 1928 by Auguste Escoffier and other European chefs.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for chefs, businesses and governments to get involved in what I believe is the only global event being held in Wales next year,” added Mr Watkins.

“A global event of this magnitude provides a fantastic platform for Wales to showcase its food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries. We are bringing together the best businesses in Wales to partner with us.

“We must ensure that this is an event that showcases all that Wales has to offer to the world and give all delegates a real sense of place when they arrive in May 2026. We aim to deliver a legacy that supports the ambition of Wales on the world stage, not only making memories but also business partnerships that will support the Welsh economy.”

Team Wales – the CAW, ICC Wales and Welsh Government - has worked tirelessly since 1999 to secure the Worldchefs Congress & Expo. Relationships have been built with Worldchefs presidents, resulting in Wales winning a closely contested vote against Italy in December 2022.

For more event information, visit https://bit.ly/4iUaSfa and businesses interested in exhibiting should visit: https://www.culinaryassociation.wales/worldchefs-expo-2026/ .