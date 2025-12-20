Christmas Day in Shropshire doesn’t have to mean locked doors and empty bars.

For those heading out for a festive walk, visiting family, or simply looking for a welcoming pint away from the washing-up, a number of local pubs are opening their doors on December 25.

From historic inns to friendly town-centre locals, these Shropshire pubs are just some of the venues offering a chance to pause, raise a glass, and enjoy a bit of Christmas cheer.

The list also includes all of the county's Wetherspoon's locations, which are set to open between 11am and 3pm on Christmas Day.

19 Shropshire pubs open on Christmas Day 2025 to grab the perfect festive drink

The Jewel of the Severn, Bridgnorth – open from 11am to 3pm

The Hopton Crown, Cleobury Mortimer - open 11am to 2pm

The Golden Ball, Ironbridge – open from 11am to 2pm

The Unicorn, Little Dawley. Photo: Google

The Unicorn Inn, Little Dawley – open from 11am to 2pm

The Clive Arms Hotel, Ludlow – open from 12pm to 4pm

The Hippodrome, Market Drayton – open from 11am to 3pm

Stag & Scotch Micropub, Newport – open from 12pm to 2pm

Stag and Scotch, Newport

The Last Inn, Newport – open from 11am to 3pm

The Bailey Head, Oswestry – open from 11.30am to 2.30pm

The Wilfred Owen, Oswestry – open from 11am to 3pm

The White Hart, Shifnal - open from 11am to 1pm

The Armoury, Shrewsbury – open from 12pm to 4pm

The Armoury in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Hotel, Shrewsbury – open from 11am to 3pm

The Thomas Botfield, Telford – open from 11am to 3pm

The Corbet Arms, Uffington - open from 11am to 2pm

The Pheasant Inn, Wellington – open from 12pm to 2.30pm

The Wickets Inn, Wellington, Telford

The Wickets Inn, Wellington – open from 11.30am to 2.30pm

The William Withering, Wellington – open from 11am to 3pm

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Whitchurch - open from 12pm to 3pm

Want your local to be on the list? We'll be keeping it updated - let me know at megan.jones@shropshirestar.com