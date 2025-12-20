19 Shropshire pubs open on Christmas Day 2025 to grab the perfect festive drink
From market towns to village locals, these Shropshire pubs will be open on December 25.
Christmas Day in Shropshire doesn’t have to mean locked doors and empty bars.
For those heading out for a festive walk, visiting family, or simply looking for a welcoming pint away from the washing-up, a number of local pubs are opening their doors on December 25.
From historic inns to friendly town-centre locals, these Shropshire pubs are just some of the venues offering a chance to pause, raise a glass, and enjoy a bit of Christmas cheer.
The list also includes all of the county's Wetherspoon's locations, which are set to open between 11am and 3pm on Christmas Day.
The Jewel of the Severn, Bridgnorth – open from 11am to 3pm
The Hopton Crown, Cleobury Mortimer - open 11am to 2pm
The Golden Ball, Ironbridge – open from 11am to 2pm
The Unicorn Inn, Little Dawley – open from 11am to 2pm
The Clive Arms Hotel, Ludlow – open from 12pm to 4pm
The Hippodrome, Market Drayton – open from 11am to 3pm
Stag & Scotch Micropub, Newport – open from 12pm to 2pm
The Last Inn, Newport – open from 11am to 3pm
The Bailey Head, Oswestry – open from 11.30am to 2.30pm
The Wilfred Owen, Oswestry – open from 11am to 3pm
The White Hart, Shifnal - open from 11am to 1pm
The Armoury, Shrewsbury – open from 12pm to 4pm
The Shrewsbury Hotel, Shrewsbury – open from 11am to 3pm
The Thomas Botfield, Telford – open from 11am to 3pm
The Corbet Arms, Uffington - open from 11am to 2pm
The Pheasant Inn, Wellington – open from 12pm to 2.30pm
The Wickets Inn, Wellington – open from 11.30am to 2.30pm
The William Withering, Wellington – open from 11am to 3pm
The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Whitchurch - open from 12pm to 3pm
Want your local to be on the list? We'll be keeping it updated - let me know at megan.jones@shropshirestar.com