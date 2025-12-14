Shropshire Star
We visited a Shropshire countryside pub blessed with a beautiful riverside view and full of good cheer, great beer and filling meals

It's a pub which makes the most of its idyllic location to provide a perfect place for foodies and drinkers to enjoy the warm interior and beautiful exterior.

By James Vukmirovic
Take a ride through the open countryside around the Wyre Forest and Shropshire and you'll happen upon an area of natural beauty which feels like a throwback to a simpler time in Highley.

With the Severn Valley Railway running through it and the River Severn running alongside it, it's an area which carries a real charm and appeal for residents and visitors alike.

The fire is hot and helps keep the pub warm and welcoming
Set within this area, along a quiet, single-track path, is a pub which has become a must-go-to venue for people wanting a good, filling and cost-effective meal, a quality pint and a comfortable place to stay.

Premium spirits and quality drinks are on offer
The Ship Inn was first built in 1770 for a local river bargeman and has sat in a prominent place on the banks of the Severn since then, providing to be a superb location for fishing, walking, bird watching, as well as being within walking distance of Highley station on the Severn Valley Railway.

In 2024, the pub completed a major refurbishment following a fire and has remained a popular spot for those who know it and those who have discovered it for the first time.

The food is one of the top parts of coming to the Ship Inn
