We visited a Shropshire countryside pub blessed with a beautiful riverside view and full of good cheer, great beer and filling meals

Take a ride through the open countryside around the Wyre Forest and Shropshire and you'll happen upon an area of natural beauty which feels like a throwback to a simpler time in Highley.

With the Severn Valley Railway running through it and the River Severn running alongside it, it's an area which carries a real charm and appeal for residents and visitors alike.

The fire is hot and helps keep the pub warm and welcoming

Set within this area, along a quiet, single-track path, is a pub which has become a must-go-to venue for people wanting a good, filling and cost-effective meal, a quality pint and a comfortable place to stay.

Premium spirits and quality drinks are on offer

The Ship Inn was first built in 1770 for a local river bargeman and has sat in a prominent place on the banks of the Severn since then, providing to be a superb location for fishing, walking, bird watching, as well as being within walking distance of Highley station on the Severn Valley Railway.

In 2024, the pub completed a major refurbishment following a fire and has remained a popular spot for those who know it and those who have discovered it for the first time.