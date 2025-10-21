Shropshire Pizza Hut among 68 restaurants set for closure after franchisee falls into administration

Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants across the UK which will close after franchisee, DC London Pie, appointed administrators on Monday.

11 delivery sites will also be shut as part of a restructuring which will put more than 1,200 jobs at risk.

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, has confirmed 64 sites have been saved after it bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal.

Shrewsbury's Pizza Hut restaurant on Meole Brace Retail Park. Photo: Google

Only one Shropshire branch is on the list of restaurants at risk of closure - Shrewsbury's Meole Brace branch. The site has already been marked as "temporarily closed" on Google.

Pizza Hut's Telford branch does not appear on the list, and seems to be open as usual.

Other West Midlands locations include Dudley and Solihull, as well as two delivery sites in Coventry.

Full list of dine-in locations of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure:

Ashton, Lancashire

Beckton, London

Bolton, Lancashire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol, Avon

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Carlisle, Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley, West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, Avon

Croydon, Surrey

Dudley, West Midlands

Dundee, Dundee

Durham City, County Durham

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Fountain Park

Edinburgh Kinnaird Park

Enfield, Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Hartlepool, Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford, Herefordshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Lancashire

Middlesbrough, Cleveland

Norwich, Norfolk

Oldham, Lancashire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Preston, Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale, Lancashire

Romford, Essex

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull, West Midlands

St Helens, Merseyside

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Thanet, Kent

Tower Park, Dorset

Truro, Cornwall

Urmston, Lancashire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan, Lancashire

Yeovil, Somerset

Delivery site locations

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Coventry North, West Midlands

Coventry West, West Midlands

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Luton, Bedfordshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Uxbridge, Middlesex

Wolverton, Milton Keynes