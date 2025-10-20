Pizza Hut to shut 68 UK restaurants after hiring administrators

The company, which has restaurants on retail parks in Telford and Shrewsbury, has not disclosed how many workers will impacted by the closures.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

Pizza Hut has entered administration for the second time this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It comes less than a year after the business had itself bought the chain’s restaurants from insolvency.

On Monday, American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal.

The rescue deal will save 64 sites and secure the future of 1,277 workers.

Nicolas Burquier, managing director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

The administration comes around six weeks after a subsidiary of Yum filed a winding up petition against DC London Pie.

DC London Pie was the company formed after Directional Capital, which operated franchises in Sweden and Denmark, snapped up 139 UK restaurants from the previous UK franchisee Heart with Smart Limited in January of this year.