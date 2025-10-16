Chef at popular Telford takeaway is named 'Best Curry Chef of the Year' at national awards and shares restaurant plans

Lutfur Rahman, chef and owner of Village Spice in Ketley, has been named 'Best Curry Chef of the Year' at the Curry Life Awards 2025.

Having cooked since childhood, Lutfur's approach focuses on the art of spice blending, and this philosophy is reflected in his signature dishes at the takeaway.

Lutfur Rahman, chef and owner of Village Spice Takeaway, was named 'Best Curry Chef of the Year' at the Curry Life Awards 2025. Photo: Kois Miah

These include the lemongrass onion balti, a recent addition to the menu that has quickly become a customer favourite, and a salmon curry prepared with a distinctive blend of honey and fresh orange slices.

Another best-seller is his honey tandoori chicken - boneless tandoori chicken tossed in a special sweet honey BBQ sauce.

Expressing his pride in receiving the award, Lutfur said: "The compliments I received for my food confirmed my path. For the last eight years, I've poured this passion into Village Spice, and I am incredibly grateful for this recognition.

"I truly would not have made it here without the support of my team and my loyal customers."

Despite the challenges of running a busy takeaway, with eight staff members and up to 10 delivery drivers on weekends, Lutfur said he remains committed to ensuring every order arrives warm, fresh, and full of flavour.

Looking ahead, he revealed plans to open a small, intimate restaurant in Telford, which he hopes will allow him to connect even more closely with the community that has supported him.

The Curry Life Awards 2025 culminated in a ceremony hosted by ITV broadcaster Nina Hossain on Sunday (October 12) at the Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel in Mayfair, London. The event brought together leading figures from across the British curry industry to celebrate innovation and excellence in South Asian cuisine.