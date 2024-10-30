Ranked: All of Shropshire's McDonald's from best to worst according to your reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fast-food chain, famous around the world for its burgers, fries, chicken nuggets or even milkshakes and mcflurry's - if the machine is working - is a staple of the modern British high street food scene as well as being a regular feature of service stations across the country.

McDonalds boasts more than 10 outlets across Shropshire and surrounding areas, and can be the go to place for residents in the county for a quick and easy meal. The restaurants are also popular for those looking to soak up the pints after a heavy night out by tucking into some sugar, salt and fat.

Meanwhile, roadside restaurants offer the perfect stop-off for a snack or drink to keep drivers feeling fresh and comfy behind the wheel.

A happy meal offers many delights including the toy inside the box, whilst nothing gets the heart racing like peeling off a monopoly sticker with cash prizes, cars, and holidays to be won.

But, despite the fact that each restaurant is designed to offer the same standard of service, food quality, and menu items, regardless of location, we all know that not all Maccies are made equal.

The Shropshire Star has taken a look at how the region's McDonald's branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews - honest first-hand accounts of what everyday customers made of each outlet.

Here they are below, ranked from best to worst...

McDonald's ranked by Google reviews

1. Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury.

The Shrewsbury branch ranked best with a 3.8 star rating on Google after receiving more than 3,200 reviews.

Meole Brace McDonald's has undergone refurbishment works. Picture: Google

The restaurant is currently preparing for a grand re-opening next week after undergoing refurbishment.

2. Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury.

The McDonald's on Battlefield Road also has a 3.8 star rating on Google after more than 2,500 reviews.

3. By-Pass, Wrexham Rd, Whitchurch.

McDonald's in Whitchurch. Picture: Google

The restaurant boasts a 3.7 star rating from more than 3,000 Google reviews.

4. School Road, Donnington, Telford.

McDonald's in School Road, Donnington, Telford. Picture: Google

Also with a 3.7 star rating, the Telford fast-food restaurant has more than 2,000 reviews.

5. Enterprise Park, Welshpool.

Just over the border, the Welshpool McDonald's also has a 3.7 star rating after more than 1,600 reviews on Google.

6. Newport Retail Park.

Finally, the Newport outlet also has a 3.7 star rating, but with just under 1,000 reviews on Google.

7. Chirk Retail Park

The Maccies at Chirk Retail Park has a star rating of 3.6 on Google after more than 3,500 reviews.

8. Telford Centre

The McDonald's branch at Telford Centre also has a 3.6 star rating with more than 2,000 reviews.

The Telford Centre McDonald's branch

The outlet has recently undergone refurbishment and re-opened earlier this month.

Inside the new refurbished Telford McDonald's

9. Forge Retail Park, Telford.

One of four McDonald's in Telford, the Forge Retail Park outlet has a 3.5 star rating on Google with 2,500 reviews.

10. Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton.

The well-known outlet next to Müller's Market Drayton headquarters also has a 3.5 star rating on Google with more than 500 reviews.

11. Wrekin Retail Park, Telford.

The final McDonald's in Telford on the list has a 3.4 star rating on Google with more than 2,300 reviews.

12. Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry.

McDonald's in Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry. Picture: Google

The outlet in the Shropshire border town has a 2.7 star rating with only 330 reviews.