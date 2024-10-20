McDonald's restaurant at Shrewsbury retail park open to after refurbishment - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fast-food chain's Meole Brace restaurant has undergone a revamp as part of McDonalds' Convenience of the Future programme.

A planning application was lodged in July to extend and refurbish the branch situated at Meole Brace Retail Park.

A 'minor extension' was proposed alongside the installation of two new canopies as well as replacement patio furniture - and the newly refurbished restaurant is due to re-open during early November.

Meole Brace McDonald's has undergone refurbishment works. Picture: Google

In a statement to Shropshire Council planners the company's agent said the proposed extension is 26.2 m2, and will form a new back of house freezer and bin store for improved storage.

The planning application received no objections from the council.

The restaurant will welcome back customers during the first week of next month.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "Our Meole Brace restaurant is undergoing refurbishment work as part of our Convenience of the Future programme, to improve the experience of both customers and the restaurant team.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the new restaurant in November."