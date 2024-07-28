Refurb and expansion plans revealed for popular McDonald's in Shropshire
A planning application has been lodged to refurbish and extend a branch of McDonald’s in Shrewsbury.
By David Tooley
The restaurant at the Meole Brace retail park is proposing a 'minor extension' and the installation of two new canopies as well as replacement patio furniture.
In a statement to Shropshire Council planners the company's agent says the proposed extension is 26.2 m2, which will form a new back of house freezer and bin store for improved storage.
"The Environment Agency advise that a non-domestic extension where the additional footprint created by the development does not exceed 250 m2 is a minor extension.