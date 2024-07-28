Refurb and expansion plans revealed for popular McDonald's in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The restaurant at the Meole Brace retail park is proposing a 'minor extension' and the installation of two new canopies as well as replacement patio furniture.

In a statement to Shropshire Council planners the company's agent says the proposed extension is 26.2 m2, which will form a new back of house freezer and bin store for improved storage.

"The Environment Agency advise that a non-domestic extension where the additional footprint created by the development does not exceed 250 m2 is a minor extension.