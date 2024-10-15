Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

McDonald's at the Telford Centre closed on Monday, September 9 for refurbishment.

Fans of the fast food giants were told to mark the day of its reopening in their diaries as the burger chain was promising a "transformation you won’t want to miss".

McDonald's said the improvements were designed to enhance visitors' dining experience and "make our restaurant an even better place for you and your family to enjoy".

The changes made include an expanded seating area, a new dedicated delivery area and a stylish update “with a fresh, modern design”.

Burger fans couldn't wait to get their first look as the restaurant reopened on Tuesday morning as a long queue formed in the Telford Centre before McDonald's bosses cut the ribbon to reopen the restaurant at 11am.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "This transformation is all about creating an atmosphere that’s perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves great food in a welcoming environment.”