Preparations underway for the start of the 30th Ludlow Food Festival this weekend

The festival is set to bring thousands of people to the town centre from Friday to Sunday with top names including Kate Humble and Vito Coppola.

Jess Parker, festival operations lead who is pictured with Theo Stone, who is in charge of event logistics, said: “Preparations are in full swing here for a very special weekend.

"We are thrilled to welcome people to celebrate the 30th edition of the festival.”

The stalls and other festival paraphernalia are going up at Ludlow Castle in preparation for the big event.

Reigning Strictly champion Vito Coppola is among an impressive roster of chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and producers at the iconic festival.

He will be making a special appearance on the Outer Bailey Stage on Saturday.

TV presenter and writer Kate Humble will also be appearing on the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage on Saturday.

The festival highlights the Marches region's rich heritage of great food and drink and visitors can explore a broad range of exhibitors, stock up on ingredients and take inspiration from the industry experts.

The event is also hosting the inaugural British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs, which sees contestants tackle a series themed cooking challenges.

Bake Off fans are also in for a sweet treat with the return of the hugely popular ‘Bake in Time’ - which brings fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty and local bakers.

There will be brand-new interactive activities for all members of the family with hands-on creative children’s workshops.

There will be plenty of opportunities for feasting with delicious food vendors throughout the weekend, street food, bar and live DJ on Friday evening, a Saturday evening Fire Feast, and a series of Slow Food Taste Workshops.

The Ludlow Marches Food & Drink Festival was born out of a collective aspiration to highlight the exceptional local produce that our region is blessed with. Since its inception in 1995, making it the original food and drink festival, its guiding mission has been to champion the food producers who are the backbone of our culinary landscape.

It is dedicated to showcasing the finest local and seasonal produce, providing a platform for producers to connect with a broader audience. This commitment extends to nurturing smaller-scale growers and makers, ensuring their invaluable work is celebrated and supported.

The opening times are:

Friday September 13 - 10am to 5pm

Saturday September 14 - 10am to 6.30pm

Sunday September 15 - 10am to 5pm