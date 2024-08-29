Charity seeking volunteers for this year's Ludlow Food Festival

As a charity, we've been thrilled with the support we've received over the last few years at both the Spring and Food Festivals and we're looking to get even more of you involved this year - our members, families, carers, friends and supporters!

This is a fantastic fundraising event for us, a chance for our members to be able to attend and enjoy some of the festival events and an opportunity to promote the positive contribution that people with learning difficulties and disabilities can play in the local community.

It is also an opportunity for anyone volunteering at the shopping crèche to have free access to one of Ludlow's most prestigious events!

Ideally, we are looking for volunteers to cover morning or afternoon shifts on each of the three days of the festival (every volunteer will have free access to the festival on their allocated day).

Anyone interested in volunteering, please let us know by emailing manager@workingtogetherludlow.co.uk

As many of you will already be aware, it's a fab, fun and really enjoyable way to support Working Together and also to be involved in one of Ludlow's biggest events of the year!

Nigel Bishop - Contributor