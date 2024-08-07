Shropshire's best fish and chip shops – according to your reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nothing quite beats a chippy, after all the UK is the home of fish and chips. But, despite it being a British classic, research from 'Best for Britain' has found that the nation's favourite takeaway is a Chinese.

A chippy takeaway, or 'chippy tea' as it's well known, was 'hardly battered' as it came in a close second with just more than one in five (21 per cent) respondents to the study picking the seaside speciality as their preferred choice.

And, after The Times has recently released its '23 of the UK's best fish and chip shops' ranking, we've decided to take a look at some of the best chippy's in the region - according to Google reviews and ratings.

In no particular order, here are some of Shropshire's best fish and chip shops.

'Oh my Cod'

The fish and chip shop in the English/Wales border town of Oswestry offers a range of foods including pizza and kebabs as well as fish and chips.

Oh my Cod in Oswestry, picture: Google

It advertises offers including a free 1.5litre of pop when you spend more than £25 as well as offering a range of mega boxes with chips, fish, chicken, burgers, onion rings, and several other foods available.

The takeaway has a 4.8 star rating (out of five) on Google, and one review says it's the best fish and chips they have had. Oh my Cod has also been recently praised by one reviewer for their vegetarian options that went down a treat.

Other reviews praise well-cooked and good-sized fish, and the politeness of staff. The Oswestry takeaway was said by one review to offer the 'best food in town'.

Gardiners Chip Shop

A recent review of the Whitchurch chippy said the size of the queue spoke "volumes of the quality and quantity of the portions and the efficiency and friendliness of the staff."

Gardiners Chip Shop in Whitchurch, picture: Google

The fish and chip shop is said to be the best in Whitchurch and has earned a 4.7 star rating on Google.

Reviewers of Gardiners have been impressed by their portion sizes and by the rapid service they received. And, although there's no parking available at the shop, this doesn't seem to be putting off customers.

One review said: "If you are a visitor to Whitchurch, this is the chip shop to go to!"

Baschurch Fish Bar

Praised for it's prices, service and quality of the food, Baschurch Fish Bar is extremely popular amongst Shropshire residents.

Baschurch Fish Bar, picture: Google

Earning a 4.7 star rating on Google, the chippy is described as a 'cute little traditional' chip shop, and many reviews claim that the shop offers the best fish and chips in the region.

You can expect 'smiling faces and a warm welcome' in Baschurch Fish Bar, and holidaymakers were also impressed with their experience.