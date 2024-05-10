Gins made in Shropshire win international awards - county's drinks top several categories

Rowley Regis-based West Midlands Distillery, Langley Distillery at Oldbury, Henstone Distillery at Morda, Oswestry and Wrekin Spirit Distillery of Kynnersley, near Telford have all won categories in the annual Gin Guide Awards.

Winners in the traditional category where there was a blind judging included 45 per cent alcohol by volume Dr Eamers' London Dry Gin from West Midlands Distillery, 43.1 per cent Colombo No 7 London Dry Gin and 42 per cent Agnes Arber Premium Gin from Langley and 44.9 per cent Henstone London Dry Gin.

In the aged gin category Henstone's 57 per cent Shrewsbury Gin Beagle and 44.9 per cent Henstone Rose Gin were winners. Henstone also won in the high ABV gin category for 57.3 per cent Henstone Extra Strength Navy Gin.

Wrekin's 27 per cent Wrekin Spirit Sloe Gin was a winner in the sloe gin category and Langley had two winners in the flavoured gin category for Agnes Arber Rhubarb abd Agnes Arber Pineapple – both 42 per cent.