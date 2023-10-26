Shrewsbury chef to reopen Theatre Severn restaurant three years after last one closed

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

The Frankwell Quay theatre has been without a place for people to eat since the last restaurant, The Foundry, closed during Covid.

Theatre Severn, which is is owned and managed by Shropshire Council, put a tender out for a new operator last year, and the former head chef of the town's Beefy Boys, Liam Tinsley, won the lease.

Chef Liam Tinsley.

Liam said: "This is my first brick and mortar business and I am very excited, if not a little apprehensive.

"What we are planning is a pre-order pre-show restaurant where people can sit down at 6pm and have a three course meal, if they want, and a drink before the show starts."

The 34-year-old chef who trained in fined dining establishments such as The Haughmond, but is also known for launching popular takeaway service FEAST, added: "I want to mix fine dining and traditional pub food at the new restaurant, so it is fancy pub food for want of a better description. I want a laid back atmosphere where people can relax and have good food before the theatre."

However, the chef admits his new name for the business 'The Restaurant' isn't very imaginative.

"I spent hours looking for a name, but then I thought, whatever I call it people will just refer to it as the Theatre Severn restaurant, so I might as well just call it 'The Restaurant'," he said.

However, the restaurateur says he has bought a new set of chef whites especially for the occasion.

"I normally wear a black T-shirt, but when I heard I got the restaurant, and after a few drinks, I ordered myself a new pair of whites, and they feel great to wear," he said.

Liam in his new chef whites

Theatre Severn's The Restaurant is now taking bookings for its opening on November 9, when pre-show meals will be served as the theatre hosts Show of Hands - a tribute to Neil Diamond.