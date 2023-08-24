Planet Doughnut offers paw-fect treat for dog owners

Xander with a delicious doggy doughnut

Planet Doughnut’s original store on Claremont Hill in Shrewsbury will have homemade peanut butter base, doggy doughnuts topped with sugar-free, tapioca-based icing and a variety of dog friendly sprinkles available.

And, as well as doughnuts, dogs can also try a range of dog friendly ice cream from Yard Farme.

Planet Doughnut owner Duncan McGregor said: “We’re a nation of dog lovers and with more of us than ever owning a dog, when we opened our first store in Shrewsbury, we knew that we wanted to make some of our stores dog friendly.

“The Life of Riley doggy doughnuts have proven to be really popular and we love that they’re designed to look as similar to some of our best selling flavours as possible – it really adds to the experience and always goes down well with our furry customers."

“And, with International Dog Day just around the corner, why not stop in and treat the pooch to a doggy doughnut or cool off with a delicious pot of Yarde Farm ice cream?”

To celebrate International Dog Day, any customers who purchase a doggy doughnut in any Planet Doughnut store on Saturday will be entered into a draw to win a tub of Life of Riley’s brand new dog ice cream kits.

The easy to use kits simply require water to be added to the all natural, dairy free powder to create your own doggy ice cream that can be enjoyed in a bowl, or alternatively poured into enrichment toys or lick mats.