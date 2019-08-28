Take a retreat this autumn in a French chateau

New for this season are ‘Embrace Change’, a women’s health retreat for women over 35, and ‘Fitness Revolution’, a holistic health, fitness and wellbeing retreat, open to all. In addition, leading running coach Martin Yelling will host a Run Well week in October.

Each retreat is delivered by experts in their respective fields: Olympic medallists, world champions, award winning coaches, and leading therapists and nutritionists. The experience is uniquely tailored to each attendee’s goals, their likes and dislikes, and their level of expertise. Time is spent learning about each guest prior to their arrival so that their personalised experience is impactful, enjoyable and memorable.

All retreats have exclusive use of the founders’ chateau in the Pays de la Loire, France. Conveniently connected to Paris and the UK, Chateau de la Motte Henry is named after Henry II who stayed in the grounds in the twelfth century. The chateau has been refurbished to provide the perfect combination of luxury accommodation, high quality leisure facilities and relaxing social spaces and is set in over 27 acres of woodland grounds.

Fitness Revolution, September 19-23 – priced from £1,350 per person. This flagship wellness retreat is tailored to each guest and delivered by Group Evolution’s team of fitness professionals, wellness instructors, nutritionists and therapists. With a holistic focus on mental as well as physical wellbeing, guests benefit from healthy cooking and mindfulness seminars, daily yoga and meditation classes, expert strength and conditioning assessments and 1-1, small group and large group sessions. There is also plenty of time to relax and use the facilities on the estate. Each individual will leave with a greater understanding of how to make lasting improvements to their health and fitness, with practical advice to take home and incorporate into daily life.

Run Well Week, October 2-8 – priced from £1,250 per person. Hosted by performance coach, Martin Yelling, this week is for runners of all abilities. Daily, ability-based group runs on the trails, towpaths and tracks of the Mayenne region are complemented by 1-1 assessments and small group activity. Morning and evening stretching classes prepare guests for the day ahead and aid recovery after the running sessions. In the evening, guests can attend informative seminars and meet like-minded individuals whilst learning more about how to improve their performance and prepare their mind and body for their next challenge.

Embrace Change, October 10-14 – priced from £1,400 per person. Open to women over 35, hosted by women, and focused on women’s health issues, attendees benefit from nutritional consultations, fitness reviews and an endocrine health check prior to arrival. These themes are developed during the retreat, during a series of informative seminars, group activities and personal consultations. All this takes place within a safe and inspirational environment.

