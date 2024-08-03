Everything you need to know about getting to and from Shrewsbury Flower Show next weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Flower Show will return to The Quarry on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.

The event draws in thousands of visitors from around the country every year, causing parking in the centre to quickly fill up.

Ahead of the event, Shropshire Council has issued travel advice to ensure the smoothest experience for visitors.

Shrewsbury Flower Show is set to return next weekend

Parking

Motorists are advised to use one of the three park and ride sites, which will be signposted "AA - Flower Show". The fully accessible Park & Ride buses will operate every 10 minutes throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.

The three sites are: