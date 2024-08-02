In pictures: The best of the Burwarton Show in Bridgnorth celebrating the countryside

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The annual country show in Bridgnorth has been premièring the best of rural life in Shropshire fore more than 125 years, and the 2024 event was greeted by some of the best weather in the show's recent history – following last year's event that was marred by downpours.

The show stared at 8am with the horses in the Main Ring and continued throughout the day with the livestock and horse classes in their respective show fields with around 700 sheep, 70 pigs, 200 cattle and 300 horses on display in various classes.

Hundreds of volunteers were on hand for what turned out to be a packed event, with hundreds of trade stalls, along with representatives from West Mercia Police and Telford & Wrekin as well as Shropshire Council who were presenting their Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) to farmers, landowners, and local communities.

In Picture: Slough Longhorns.

In Picture: Henry Evans 2 from Codsall.

In Picture: Carl Gibson 5 and Fay Blakemore 7 from Highley and Cleobury.

In Picture: Steve Beach from Steve's Stoneware.

In Picture: Beatrix 4 and Jowrg Niehoegen - from Wellington.

In Picture: Samuel Ball and Joanne Ball from Stourport on Severn.

In Picture: Madeleine Browning 7, Ade Jones (Bridgnorth Fire Station), Harry Large 6 and Thomas Large 3 - Wolverhampton.

In Picture: Jon Locklin with Nala and Bailey - Telford.

In Picture: Sunny Mills 3 from Droitwich.

In Picture: Isobel Kiddie 5 and Vikki Kiddies from Onibury.

Outside the arena, there were Giant Tortoises to captivate visitors, demonstrations of fly casting and fly tying along with scores of vintage tractor and other reminders of farming methods of yesteryear.

The Food Hall saw a vast array of food, drink and ice cream produced by local businesses on offer and an ‘ask the farmer’ tent run by Clee View Farmers in the Countryside Area, was a new innovation this year.

The Burwarton Show is set to return in the summer of 2025.