Xena: Warrior Princess to appear at all-new Telford comic con event next week

Comic Con Midlands, run by Monopoly Events, is holding its first ever event in Telford next weekend.

Set for appearance at the convention include a range of stars from TV and film, including Dr Who's Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill and Lucy Lawless, AKA Xena: Warrior Princess.

Fallout actor Ella Purnell is also set to make an appearance, alongside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Jeff Ward and Charmed's Alyssa Milano.

Last year's Wales Comic Con Telford Takeover, which proved to be the last

The event appears to now be the only major comic convention scheduled in the town, after another organiser pulled out of Telford last year.

In December, Wales Comic Con bid 'hwyl fawr' (goodbye) to Telford and announced it would no longer be hosting events in the town.

The bi-annual event was held in Wrexham until 2019, before it moved over to the International Centre in Telford in what organisers called the 'Telford Takeover'.

But the organisers said they had outgrown the centre and that they would be heading to a new venue that would increase their floor space.