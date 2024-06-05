Red Arrows to fly over Shropshire this weekend: Where and when to see them

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officially called the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows will be flying in for Sunday's Cosford Air Show, but will also be heading over the county as they make their way to and from other weekend events across the UK.

It means Salopians will be provided with a few opportunities to see the iconic red planes in the sky.

The first chance will be on Saturday when the aircraft pass over on their way to a display in Portsmouth.

They then head back towards the county, in preparation for the air show on Sunday.

Saturday, June 8

Flying from RAF Valley to Bournemouth

The Red Arrows will be travelling from Anglesey to Bournemouth on Saturday morning and will pass over Shropshire on their way south.

They will cross over the Welsh border, north of Welshpool just before 11.15am when they are due to fly over Pontesbury.

They will then head down to Worcester, flying by Church Stretton and over Cleobury Mortimer just before 11.20am.

11.08am - North-west of Trawsfynydd

11.15am - South-east of Pontesbury

11.20am - South-west of Little Witley

11.21am - Worcester

Flying from Bournemouth to RAF Shawbury

The Red Arrows will leave Bournemouth at 6.05pm, and are due to arrive at Shawbury by 6.32pm.

People in south Shropshire should be able to see them as they pass by Leominster, Ludlow, Cound and Wroxeter from 6.25pm.

6.20pm - North-east of Prestbury

6.25pm - East of Preston Wynne

6.32pm - RAF Shawbury

Sunday, June 9

Cosford Airshow Display

The aircraft will depart RAF Shawbury at 3.19pm, travelling north-west towards Oswestry for 3.23pm.

They will then travel back down towards Hinstock before arriving for the Cosford display at 3.30pm.

The Red Arrows will then travel back to Shawbury for 3.56pm.

3.19pm - RAF Shawbury

3.21pm - Baschurch

3.23pm - West of Oswestry

3.24pm - Ruabon

3.28pm - South-west of Hinstock

3.29pm - South-west of Lilleshall

3.30pm - Cosford display

3.52pm - West of Claverley

3.53pm - North-west of Morville

3.56pm - RAF Shawbury

RAF Shawbury to RAF Waddington

Salopians will have one last chance to catch a glimpse of the aircraft as they depart Shawbury at 6.30pm to head towards RAF Waddington.

6.30pm - RAF Shawbury

6.32pm - North of Tibberton

6.34pm - Stone