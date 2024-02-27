Spring in sight as preparations begin to welcome visitors back to Hodnet Hall Gardens

The Grade II-listed Hodnet Hall Gardens will reopen to visitors on Sunday, March 10.

Set in the shadow of the neo-Elizabethan style Hodnet Hall, the owners have been welcoming visitors to share in the beauty of the 60 acres of gardens since 1966.

Head Gardener, Marvin Challinor, explains what visitors can expect when the garden gates are flung open once again.

He said: "Our visitors arriving in spring to visit the gardens here at Hodnet are in for a real treat. As they walk under the magnificent budding oaks and beeches, they are greeted by fresh green foliage of many deciduous azaleas and the hints of perfume from their flowers.

"Thousands of daffodils line the banks of the drive with splashes of purple and blue crocus mixed into the sea of yellow. As well as the thousands of bulbs on show, Hodnet is renowned for is its collection of mature and young magnolias.

"M. campbellii being one of the first to signal the arrival of the magnolia season, its large pink flowers are hard to miss.

"With its 60 acres of gardens and with soil which is ideal for rhododendron growing, it will be no surprise that even in March there are rhododendrons in flower. R. orbiculare being of interest with its rose-pink flowers and R. arboreum with its dense heads of pink flowers.

"At the other side of the garden behind its red brick walls lies the Kitchen Garden. In the cover of the potting shed, potatoes are slowly chitting while the warmth of the glasshouse brings on the seedlings.

"Outside under the plum tree, Scilla luciliae weaves a carpet of blue beneath them. Its delicate flowers resting just above the blades of grass.

"March truly is a magical time to witness the annual spring phenomenon of Hodnet Hall Gardens."

The gardens are open every Wednesday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from Sunday, March 10 to Wednesday, October 30 from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £1 for children, with season tickets available to purchase. More information is available online at: hodnethallgardens.org