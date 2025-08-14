The 31st Kington Vintage Show is being held on Saturday August 16 and Sunday, August 17 and, as always, will be held on the town’s Recreation Ground, opening at 10am on both days.

This year, the main attractions will be two 30 minute demonstrations from the Steve Colley’s Motor Cycle Stunt Show, on both days day.

There will also be two 30 minute shows on each day by Wye Valley Falconry plus a Search and Rescue demonstration from Storm’s Legacy on Sunday afternoon.

There will also be a fairground for the children and a chance for all the children to get involved in pulling a steamer across the main ring at the end of each day in the annual Children’s Tug of War.

More than 400 exhibitors are booked, including stationary engines, over 200 classic and vintage cars, commercial and American vehicles, 100 + motorcycles and bikes, plus military vehicles and Land rovers, tractors and steamers, classic caravans and static displays will be attending the event.

There will be trade stands including Ralph’s Cider, vintage tools, handicrafts, art prints, footwear and clothing, plants and toys and household essentials.

Refreshments will include two burger vans, a coffee cart, pizza van, street food van, plus crepes and ice-creams.

There will also be the usual car boot sale on both days at a cost of £10 per day

Admission on the day will remain the same as last year at £8 for adults, £6 for senior citizens and 11 to 16-year-olds and free for under 10’s.

Any enquiries, please email kingtonvintage@yahoo.co.uk or call Alison on 07790 727152.