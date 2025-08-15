Holy Trinity summer fete for this Saturday

Visitors will be able to enjoy events like a bouncy castle, face paining, lawn games, cakes, refreshments there will be several stalls selling a wide range of items including craft goods and special music will be provided by a live band.

Father Stuart said: "Everyone, parishioners and residents of either church area are cordially invited to come along and have fun. Car parking in Hadley centre is only a short distance away and a bus stop is very close by."

The fete will be opened at 11am and will run until 3pm.