Holy Trinity summer fete for this Saturday
Father Stuart Howes vicar of Christ Church Wellington and Hadley's Holy Trinity Church is reminding residents of the area that the two churches are holding a summer fete on Saturday, 16 August at Holy Trinity, Hadley, which is in Hadley Hollow.
Visitors will be able to enjoy events like a bouncy castle, face paining, lawn games, cakes, refreshments there will be several stalls selling a wide range of items including craft goods and special music will be provided by a live band.
Father Stuart said: "Everyone, parishioners and residents of either church area are cordially invited to come along and have fun. Car parking in Hadley centre is only a short distance away and a bus stop is very close by."
The fete will be opened at 11am and will run until 3pm.