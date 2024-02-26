Fascinating items go under hammer at Shrewsbury auction

Experts from Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury discovered the rare models during one of the company’s regular visits to Montgomery, having previously valued them for insurance purposes around 10 years ago.

They will be sold at the company’s fine art, antiques and jewellery auction on March 6 in Shrewsbury.

Carrying the highest pre-sale estimate is value a 45cms tall model of the Temple of Castor and Pollux, set on a grey veined marble base, which is expected to fetch up to £2,500.

A 46cm high marble Corinthian column of Phocas, surmounted by a bronze figure and set on a stepped base, is valued at up to £1,000 and a restored 33.5cm high model of Trajan's Column in red marble, minus its figure, set on a pedestal base and black marble foot, is expected to fetch around £600.

“They are really lovely things and we see them very rarely,” said senior valuer and auctioneer Alexander Clement. “We are hoping that they sell well at next week’s auction.”

An early 19th century Grand Tour marble model of the Temple of Castor and Pollux valued at up to £2,500.

Another interesting auction lot is an unusual George III mahogany tidal dial longcase clock, made by Thomas Gilmour in Hutchisontown, Glasgow, which is valued at £5,000 to £8,000.

The arched, painted dial with maritime moon phase shows a ship at sea and 'Hodam Castle' and the corner spandrels are painted with portraits of Newton, Columbus, Captain Cook and Herschel.

Hodam Castle in the moon phase wheel is likely to be Hoddom Castle near the river Annan in Lockerbie and the clock may possibly have been a special commission for the owner.

An unusual George III mahogany tidal dial longcase clock made by Scottish clockmaker Thomas Gilmour, valued at up to £8,000.

Discovered in Whitchurch, the clock is believed to have been first acquired by Thomas Hogg (1838-1931) of Eaglesham and has been in the family ever since.

Also included in the auction is a pair of late 19th century bronze, ormolu and marble candelabra with five scroll branches which is valued at up to £3,000.

Hoping to strike the right note is an inlaid rosewood grand piano with piano stool labelled Gebrüder Knake, Münster with an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

In the furniture section, a 19th century Dutch walnut, fruitwood and marquetry bombe display cabinet is seeking a new home at up to £3,000, a Queen Anne style walnut and feather banded bureau carries an estimate at up to £1,500, a mahogany four-poster bed in the George III style could be a “sleeper” at up to £1,200 and a Mid Wales George III oak dresser and rack is expected to fetch up to £1,000.

For anyone looking to decorate the outside of their home, Halls Fine Art has two bronze garden statues of stags, each valued at up to £3,500.

The auction will be open for viewing on Sunday, March 3 from 11am-2pm and Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 4pm.