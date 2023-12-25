The centre, on the edge of Craven Arms, has events both indoors and out for all ages.

It has also teamed up with the Shropshire Council Holiday Activities Fund programme for its Discovery Winter clubs.

Those taking part can go down into the meadows at the centre and collect natural materials to use in winter crafts, making ornaments and gifts inside.

Cooking is on the menu, with sessions for children to bake turnovers.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "We are also creating bird feeders and minibeast hotels."

Weather permitting, those on the winter club can construct dens and go on hunts in the meadows.

The winter activities club is open to children between the ages of five and 11.

They are free for those with a voucher and just £10 for those without.

"The day includes a snack and a cooked lunch," the spokesperson said.

The days are being held on December 27 and 29 and January 2 from 9am until 1pm.

Booking is essential - telephone 01588 676 060.