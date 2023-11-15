Shropshire Christmas light switch-ons set to brighten up the county over the coming weeks

Next stop is Twinkle-town, as lights are going up in towns across the region.

It'll soon be time for an annual Christmas light switch-on, with brass band performances, carol singing, and lantern making to brighten up the cold winter night – as well as a visit from Santa Claus, of course.

A whole range of festivities are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks, but if you're looking to countdown to a big switch-on, look no further.

Here is our round-up of some of the Christmas lights switch-on events scheduled to light up Shropshire's town centres over the coming weeks:

Oswestry

Thursday, November 16 from 4pm

Local schools and music groups perform on the large stage held on The Bailey Head to celebrate the switching on of the Christmas Lights, often with special guests. Festival stalls and food vendors are on hand too.

Shrewsbury

Wednesday, November 22 from 4.30pm

Music and activities across the town will be returning, with activities kicking off at 4.30pm and the lights being switched on at 6.30pm.

Shrewdolf, Shrewsbury's much-loved Christmas reindeer, will be have its own switch-on coinciding with the main countdown for the town lights.

Bridgnorth

Friday, November 24, 4pm-8pm

Bridgnorth high street is set to come alive with street performers, live music, Christmas stalls, refreshments and, of course, Father Christmas.

Ludlow

Friday, November 24-Sunday, November 26 from 5pm each day

Ludlow's wonderful Winter Festival; a series of events including lights, music, Santa, food, crafts and more hosted around the town over the weekend.

Madeley

Friday, November 24, 2pm-7pm

Everyone is invited to the Madeley Centre for an afternoon of fun, including Christmas street markets, activities, shows, Santa's grotto, Santa's sleigh parade and the grand switch-on.

Newport

Friday, November 24, 4pm-9pm

A festive street market will be taking over the town, joined by a Christmas procession and an evening of live entertainment. Lights switch-on at 6pm.

Whitchurch

Saturday, November 25 from 9am

Whitchurch Civic Centre will host a Christmas market, live music and entertainment from local choirs, groups and bands. The famous lantern parade and lights switch on outside the Civic Centre.

Market Drayton

Saturday, November 25 from 10am

Over 50 stalls, entertainment, live music, and more will make for a fantastic day in the town centre, where the switch on takes place at 5pm.

Church Stretton

Saturday, November 25, 1pm-5pm

This year's Church Stretton switch-on will be even bigger than last year's - there will be a visit from Mr Claus, plenty of entertainment in the Town Square, activities for children with Messy Church in St. Laurence's, a Frost Fair in the Mayfair, stalls in Sandford Avenue and fairground rides.

Ironbridge - Saturday, November 25, 3pm-6pm

Ironbridge High Street is set to be lit up with Christmas sparkle.

Wellington

Saturday, November 25 from 2pm

Market Square will light up the night, which will be hosted by BBC Radio Shropshire's Paul Shuttleworth and feature music, entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Much Wenlock

Saturday, December 2 from 10am

Much Wenlock's square will be filled with music, festive stalls and live entertainment.