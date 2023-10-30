Harry Hill to take part in Ludlow Piano Festival pop-up event

Comedian Harry Hill will be hosting an evening of music from talented junior pianists

Organisers of the Ludlow Piano Festival, which is set to take place in May, are hosting a series of pop-up events this week.

The events, on November 3 and 4, include an early evening visit from star comedian Harry Hill.

After a breakthrough on the comedy scene in the 90s, the performer became a household name with his show, Harry Hill's TV Burp.

Now, the comedian is set to bring a taste of his signature energetic performance of surrealist slapstick to St Laurence's Church in Ludlow.

Harry Hill will be introducing a series of talented local junior pianists in the Junior Piano event at the church on Friday, November 3 from 6.30pm.

The junior event will end a day of entertainment at St Laurence's, where talented amateurs have been given the chance to book 20 minutes on the church's Steinway D.

Those wishing to bask in the sounds of a wide range of piano music, free of charge, are welcome to pop into St Laurence's between 10am and 4pm.

On Saturday, November 4, leading pianist Viv McLean will return to the town to play a selection of waltzes and tangos in a Strictly-inspired event.

Local ballroom dancing enthusiasts from Style Dance School will lead the way, with the audience invited to join in.

The pop-up event is the brainchild of joint artistic director and chair of Ludlow Piano Festival, comedian Alistair McGowan.

Alistair said: “If you can’t wait for the next Ludlow Piano Festival next May, we hope you’ll join us for three piano events with a difference on the first weekend of this November.”