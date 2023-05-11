Events announced to mark Armed Forces Day in Shropshire

Armed Forces Day logo

Shrewsbury Castle will be hosting the Shropshire Armed Forces Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 24.

And Telford & Wrekin Council is organising a similar event at Broadoaks Playing Field, in Donnington, on the same day.

The county town event is supported by Wace Morgan solicitors and promises to be a family-friendly day full of activities, which allows visitors to show their gratitude towards Armed Forces personnel, both past and present. Held between 11am and 3pm, it is free to go.

Throughout the day in Shrewsbury, there will interactive activities for all the family from local emergency services, charities and Shrewsbury Town FC.

As well as learning more about the Armed Forces, visitors can enjoy a line-up of live music throughout the day and a number of local food and drink stalls.

Event highlights not to be missed include free valuation of wartime memorabilia, the opportunity to view vintage military vehicles, and free SmartWater tagging of war medals.

Both Shropshire Council and Wace Morgan are holders of the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award, and have been recognised for their respective efforts to provide exceptional support to the Armed Forces community.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and Armed Forces champion, said: “Shropshire’s Armed Forces Day celebration is not only a brilliant day out, filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, but also a hugely important opportunity for Shropshire people to show support to our military, serving reservists, veterans, cadets, and their families and to thank them for the great work they do.

"Shropshire is incredibly proud of its military history and our Armed Forces based across the county.

“I am really looking forward to this year’s Armed Forces Day and sharing the celebration. It is an excellent opportunity for the community to thank our Armed Forces and recognise the critical role they play in keeping our country safe.”

The event is free and you can register your attendance here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/armed-forces-day-2023-tickets-626949762617

In Telford free entertainment and activities being lined up are madness trampoline, savage skills bikes, bike hub, military groups, Armed Forces Covenant representatives and more.