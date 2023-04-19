Telford community theatre thrilled to put on feel-good Dolly Parton-inspired show

TADLOP will be putting on four performances of 9 to 5, a musical based on the 1980 film

The members of Telford and District Light Operatic Players, or TADLOP, a community theatre group aiming to bring a little of London's West End to Telford, are busy rehearsing for their next big show.

This week, the group will be putting on four performances of 9 to 5, a musical based on the 1980 film with music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton.

Alex Madden, marketing manager and this show's villain, said rehearsals have been a "breath of fresh air" for the cast.

He said: "We're all very excited, it's been a nice change of pace. Our last show was The Hunchback of Notre-Dame which was very sombre and dark, so moving into 9 to 5 has been wonderful. It's upbeat and full of feel-good music.

"The show has been on the slate for quite some time, we've been trying to get it done since before Covid. It's been in high demand from our members and really reflects our strong female talent."

One of the leading ladies, Amelia Wildmore-Evans, playing Violet, said she was proud to be part of such a strong female-led storyline.

She said: "It's such a feel-good comedy, there's friendship, a bit of love and a lot of big dance numbers. There's a lot of wonderful songs and costumes from the 70s and 80s, you'll definitely walk away with a big smile on your face."

TADLOP has been wowing audiences with their community productions since their conception in 1972.

The group put on two full-scale musicals every year, with their outreach group 'TADLOP on Tour' performing at dozens of events throughout the year.

9 to 5 will perform four shows at the Telford Theatre in Oakengates between Thursday, April 20 and Saturday, April 22.

Tickets are £16 for adults, £14 for concessions and discounts are available for groups. All money raised by the not-for-profit group is put into funding future performances.