What's on this weekend: Double St Patrick's Day and Mothering Sunday celebrations

Sarah Smith-Roe and Luke Pryce-Owen have been busy getting the gardens ready for Goldstone Hall's Mothers Day celebrations

Friday evening promises to be a busy one for pubs and bars, with the return of a key event in the cultural calendar.

St Patrick's Day is coming to Gindifferent, Shrewsbury this weekend

While St Patrick is famously the patron saint of Ireland, English folk have been keen to join the celebrations in recent years, typically dressing in green and opting for a pint (or two) of Guinness.

The popular Bongo's Bingo will be returning to The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Friday evening, with a St Paddy's day theme.

Mothers will go for free at the Exotic Zoo in Telford this Mothers' Day. Staff member Chelsea Jones shows baby chicks to Alicia Brazenell, two, from Telford

Meanwhile, Gindifferent in Shrewsbury Market Hall will be throwing open its doors to anyone who'd like to try some tasty tipples from our neighbours across the sea.

Mums, step-mums and grandmothers across the county are also in for a very special treat on Sunday, as Jamie Flanagan is set to perform as Michael Bublé at The Buttermarket.

Labelled the world's number one Bublé tribute act, Flanagan will be embodying both the voice and soul of everyone's favourite Canadian crooner.

There is also an option for families to enjoy a two- or three-course lunch in the main arena before the show.

And the selection of tribute acts does not stop there either. Supernova - Oasis Tribute Band; The Upbeat Beatles and Elesha Paul Moses as Tina Turner will all be performing this weekend.

Mums can also go for free to Chester Zoo and Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World this Sunday, when accompanied by a paying adult or child.

So whether you're after a craic-ing night out, or treating your loved ones to a spot of lunch and entertainment, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Friday, March 17

Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, 8pm: Rich Hall: Shot from Cannons - an evening of stand-up. Tickets £17 from festivaldraytoncentre.com.

Newport Salop Rugby Union Football Club, The Old Showground, Newport, 8pm. Supernova - Oasis Tribute Band. Tickets £5 from ticketsource.co.uk.

Cosy Hall, Newport, 7.30pm. Golden Days celebrating the music of Mario Lanza. Tickets £15 bookings at 07957661222.

Telford International Centre, Telford, 2pm. The British Alpaca Society National Show 2023. Tickets £5 on the door.

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shrewsbury, 10.30am. Mini Mammoths. Tickets £5 for up to 2 children from shropshiremuseums.org.uk.

Gindifferent, Shrewsbury Market Hall, 7.30pm. Gin Therapy - St Patrick's Day Irish Gin Tasting. Tickets £25 from eventbrite.co.uk.

Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm. Johnny Kowalski and The Sexy Weirdos. Tickets range from £5 to 30 from albertshed.co.uk.

Albert's Shed, Southwater, Telford, 9pm. and Thomas Atlas. Free entry, tickets from albertshed.co.uk.

Saturday, March 18

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Tickets from £30-38 from theatresevern.co.uk.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 2pm and 6pm. 13 The Musical. Tickets from £19.50 from theatresevern.co.uk.

St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm. Allegri Miserere Music for Lent Passiontide. Tickets £15 from myshrewsbury.co.uk.

Stokesay Court, Craven Arms, 7pm. An Evening of Gilbert and Sullivan with Grosvenor Light Opera Group. Tickets £22 from wegottickets.com.

Telford Centre, Telford, 11am. My Mummy Masterpiece arts and crafts session. Leapfrog Club event. Registration is free from telfordcentre.com.

Telford Theatre, Telford, 7.30pm. The Upbeat Beatles tribute band. Tickets £23 from telfordtheatre.com.

Globe Bingo Donnington, 9.15pm. No Limits Bingo. Tickets from £5 at eventbrite.co.uk.

Severn Valley Railway Engine House, Highley station, all day. Mother's Day Gift Fayre.

The Railway Shed, Ludlow, 7.30pm. The Endings band supported by Dustbirds. Tickets £10 at endingsdustbirds.eventbrite.co.uk.

Regal Tenbury, Tenbury Wells, 7.30pm. Dire Streets tribute band. Tickets £20.50 at regaltenbury.co.uk.

Severn Valley Rescue, Billingsley, 10am. Goat Therapy - meet and greet. Tickets £40 at eventbrite.co.uk.

Sunday, March 19