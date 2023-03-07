Mods set to March on huge charity fundraising target in Telford this weekend

Telford Dukes at Cordingley Hall in Donnington. Front and centre are, from left: Ian Barton, Rachel Armstrong and Martin Swain

Telford Dukes Scooter Club is putting together its March of the Mods extravaganza at Casey's Venue at Cordingley Hall in Donnington which is set to host a jamboree of music this Saturday.

March of the Mods started in Liverpool about 10 years ago and is being held at about 33 venues around the country.

March of the Mods was picked up by the 30-strong Telford group in 2017. It happens every March, after a Covid-enforced break, and is a growing brand raising much needed cash for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ian Barton, the Telford event organiser, said: "I think there is a good chance we will beat last year's £4,004, we are certainly trying to beat it.

"Tickets have sold out two weeks in advance and we have had a tremendous response from businesses for raffle prizes. Some £480 in cash has been donated already."

Mr Barton added with growing confidence that: "We are pretty confident that we will smash the target!"

The event will start at 2pm next Saturday and run up to closing time with a host of music, including DJs, solo singers and bands hammering out classic tunes.

Three local DJs will be on the scene: Keith Dewsbury, Ian Pugh and Barbara Biddulph.

The three singers are Kerry Young, from Telford, Robbie Jones from Shrewsbury and Mr Two Tone.

Local bands Revolution will play Britpop, Guttersnipe is lined up to rattle out punk-ska while the headline act Five O'Clock Hero will get the mods rocking. They are a four-piece covers band performing 60s mod, pop and revivalist through to 2 Tone including songs by the likes of The Who, The Jam, The Kinks, The Specials, Ocean Colour Scene, Secret Affair and The Chords.

The day's events will be compered by host James Hopkins who is making the trip from the Yorkshire coastal town of Scarborough to keep the features flowing smoothly.