Sponsors wanted for star-studded Ludlow Fringe festival featuring Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench will make an appearance at Ludlow Fringe Festival 2023

Wimbledon aficionado John Inverdale and World Cup presenter David Davies OBE have recently joined the programme for the independent arts and culture festival, which already included Dame Judi Dench and Jasper Carrott.

The eight-time Oscar-nominated actress, known in recent years for her roles in the James Bond series, Shakespeare in Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, will be coming to the festival in June.

Now, festival bosses are on the hunt for event sponsors, with businesses being offered a signed, framed photograph of the stars they sponsor.

Anita Bigsby, festival organiser, said: “We feel very privileged to have secured the autographs from these amazing people and we think that any business would be proud to display them on their wall, as it would be a talking point for years to come.”

Ludlow Fringe runs from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, July 2.