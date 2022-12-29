Notification Settings

1970s Wolves icons set for an evening of entertainment at Telford theatre

By Megan JonesOakengatesWhat's OnPublished: Comments

A Telford theatre is set to host an evening with 1970s Wolves royalty.

‘King’ John Richards, Kenny Hibbitt and Steve Daley are set to appear at Telford Theatre in February
Telford Theatre in Oakengates is warming up to receive three stars from Wolverhampton Wanderers' auspicious 1970s period.

With over 1,000 appearances and 350 goals between then, ‘King’ John Richards, Kenny Hibbitt and Steve Daley played a huge part in the club’s success during an entertaining decade at Molineux featuring success in the League Cup and a final appearance in the UEFA Cup.

Now, the trio will appear at the Telford Theatre in an evening packed with stories and laughter, hosted by Sky Sports presenter and Express & Star columnist Johnny Phillips on Tuesday, February 7.

Tickets cost £22 and are available online at telfordtheatre.com.

